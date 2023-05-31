We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ALSN vs. RACE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Automotive - Original Equipment sector have probably already heard of Allison Transmission (ALSN - Free Report) and Ferrari (RACE - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Currently, Allison Transmission has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Ferrari has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that ALSN likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than RACE has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
ALSN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.38, while RACE has a forward P/E of 44.12. We also note that ALSN has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RACE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.92.
Another notable valuation metric for ALSN is its P/B ratio of 4.50. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RACE has a P/B of 19.36.
These metrics, and several others, help ALSN earn a Value grade of A, while RACE has been given a Value grade of C.
ALSN has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than RACE, so it seems like value investors will conclude that ALSN is the superior option right now.