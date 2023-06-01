Should You Invest in the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (
VCR), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Discretionary - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 9, placing it in bottom 44%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $4.20 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market. VCR seeks to match the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index before fees and expenses.
The MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index is designed to transition in and out of securities affected by pending updates to the consumer discretionary sector.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.10%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.94%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 96.90% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Amazon.com Inc. (
AMZN) accounts for about 19.91% of total assets, followed by Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Home Depot Inc. (HD).
So far this year, VCR return is roughly 15.95%, and is down about -0.25% in the last one year (as of 06/01/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $213.95 and $287.67.
The ETF has a beta of 1.27 and standard deviation of 25.66% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 308 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VCR is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (
FXD) tracks StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) tracks Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF has $1.20 billion in assets, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF has $15.02 billion. FXD has an expense ratio of 0.61% and XLY charges 0.10%.
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)?
