Are Finance Stocks Lagging KE Hodlings (BEKE) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 872 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEKE's full-year earnings has moved 97% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, BEKE has gained about 2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -1.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Pathward Financial (CASH - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.1%.
The consensus estimate for Pathward Financial's current year EPS has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Real Estate - Operations industry, which includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.3% so far this year, meaning that BEKE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Pathward Financial, however, belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this 85-stock industry is ranked #241. The industry has moved -26% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR and Pathward Financial. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.