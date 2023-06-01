We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is CompoSecure (CMPO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
CompoSecure, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 334 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CompoSecure, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMPO's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, CMPO has returned 40.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 4.2% on average. This means that CompoSecure, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Huron Consulting (HURN - Free Report) . The stock has returned 12% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Huron Consulting's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, CompoSecure, Inc. is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #121 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3% so far this year, meaning that CMPO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Huron Consulting belongs to the Consulting Services industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #84. The industry has moved +13.6% year to date.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on CompoSecure, Inc. and Huron Consulting as they attempt to continue their solid performance.