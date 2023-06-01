See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Is Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LOMA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.37 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.41. Over the past 52 weeks, LOMA's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.45 and as low as 4.51, with a median of 6.61.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is LOMA's P/B ratio of 0.94. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.24. Within the past 52 weeks, LOMA's P/B has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 0.94.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, LOMA feels like a great value stock at the moment.