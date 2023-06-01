We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3M (MMM) to Invest $146M in Biotech Manufacturing Capabilities
3M Company (MMM - Free Report) is set to invest $146 million to expand its capabilities in biotech manufacturing. This highlights the company’s commitment to customer-oriented innovation in health care. The investment will cater to facility and equipment improvements and help in the creation of 60 full-time positions in 3M manufacturing facilities in Europe.
The investment will facilitate 3M’s development and delivery of vital filtration equipment designed for bioprocessing, biological and small molecule pharmaceutical manufacturing applications. This, in turn, will help biotech customers introduce innovative therapies for the treatment of critical conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and certain cancers.
The manufacturing process of biopharmaceutical drugs uses a unique filter material that captures impurities and allows the necessary drug substances to pass through.
Lately, 3M’s Healthcare unit has been grappling with operational weakness due to reduced consumer spending. Weakness in the Health Information Systems business is weighing on the Healthcare segment’s performance. Revenues from the unit declined 5.6% year over year in the first quarter of 2023. Organic sales growth in the medical solutions and oral care business is partly offsetting the adversities in the segment.
