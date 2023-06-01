See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Accenture PLC (ACN) - free report >>
Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Accenture PLC (ACN) - free report >>
Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Accenture (ACN) Announces Acquisition of Bourne Digital
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) has announced today that it acquired Melbourne-based digital design agency, Bourne Digital. The financial terms of the transaction are kept under wraps.
Founded in 2015, Bourne Digital is a specialist SAP Business Technology Platform partner that develops design-led digital products such as custom portal and web solutions, and mobile applications. It is a member of the SAP AppHaus Network since 2018.
Accenture shares have gained 15.2% in the past three months, outperforming the 12.4% rally of the industry it belongs to and 7.6% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Accenture PLC Price
Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote
The Acquisition to Enhance Accenture’s SAP Offerings
The buyout is expected to boost Accenture’s SAP offerings, particularly in the resources and health, financial services, and travel industries. All 66 staff of Bourne Digital will move to Accenture SAP Business Group in Australia.
"In times of disruption, organizations need to digitize business processes in an increasingly compressed timeframe to become more creative, competitive and profitable," said Matt Coates, Technology lead for Accenture in Australia and New Zealand. "With the acquisition of Bourne Digital, we will strengthen our SAP digital design and user experience capabilities to help our clients better utilize their SAP solutions," he added.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can consider the following stocks.
Green Dot (GDOT - Free Report) : GDOT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in all the four trailing quarters. The company has an average surprise of 37.3%.
Maximus (MMS - Free Report) : MMS has a VGM score of A and a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).
The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three instances and missing once, the average surprise being 9.6%.