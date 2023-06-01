We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boeing (BA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed at $207.96, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 2.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 4.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.42%.
Boeing will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.70, down 89.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.67 billion, up 5.92% from the prior-year quarter.
BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.73 per share and revenue of $78.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +93.4% and +18.03%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 35.12% lower. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.