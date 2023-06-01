Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hologic (HOLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) closed at $79.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 6.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.42%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hologic as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $956.48 million, down 4.61% from the year-ago period.

HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -35.38% and -17.63%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.74% higher within the past month. Hologic currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Hologic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.24.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


