VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.94, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, VICI Properties Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $875.04 million, up 32.06% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $3.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.36% and +34.97%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note VICI Properties Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.36.
We can also see that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.9 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.