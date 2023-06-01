We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stag Industrial (STAG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Stag Industrial (STAG - Free Report) closed at $34.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.
Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had lost 0.57% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stag Industrial as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Stag Industrial is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $171.71 million, up 6.32% from the year-ago period.
STAG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $697.42 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.81% and +6.1%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. Stag Industrial currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Stag Industrial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.36, which means Stag Industrial is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that STAG has a PEG ratio of 7.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.