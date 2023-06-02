We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Brady (BRC) This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Brady (BRC - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Brady is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 217 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brady is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRC's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BRC has gained about 1.4% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -2.1%. As we can see, Brady is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Circor (CIR - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 21.9%.
In Circor's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 71.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Brady belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.1% so far this year, so BRC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Circor, however, belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #46. The industry has moved +10% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Brady and Circor. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.