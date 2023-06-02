We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Alamos Gold (AGI) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Alamos Gold (AGI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Alamos Gold is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 236 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alamos Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGI's full-year earnings has moved 12.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that AGI has returned about 24.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 2.1% on average. This shows that Alamos Gold is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Sandstorm Gold (SAND - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.4%.
The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold's current year EPS has increased 57% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Alamos Gold is a member of the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.7% this year, meaning that AGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Sandstorm Gold is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alamos Gold and Sandstorm Gold as they could maintain their solid performance.