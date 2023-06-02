We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
LAVA (LVTX) Up on J&J's (JNJ) Cancer Study Candidate Selection
LAVA Therapeutics’ (LVTX - Free Report) shares were up almost 27% on Jun 1, after market hours. This followed soon after Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) , announced that it selected a lead candidate for further development in clinical studies for cancer.
The decision was made as part of a collaboration agreement between the two companies (signed in May 2020). The study aims to discover and create bispecific antibodies that target gamma-delta T cells as a potential cancer treatment.
Per the terms of the aforementioned agreement, Janssen will be responsible for the future clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of the selected candidate at its own expense.
LVTX has the opportunity to earn potential milestone payments as well as royalties based on sales of developed products.
LAVA’s shares have plunged 45.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 9.4% decline.
LVTX is focused on developing its novel Gammabody platform that generates bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to target cancer cells and trigger an immune response in patients.
The company is developing its lead candidate, LAVA -051, in a phase I/IIa dose escalation study targeting multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia.
LAVA has further expanded its portfolio of potential cancer therapy by entering into a license agreement with Seagen (SGEN - Free Report) in September 2022. The agreement was aimed at the development of SGN-EGFRd2 (LAVA-1223) for treating solid tumors.
LVTX received an upfront payment of $50 million on the deal and could receive up to approximately $650 million in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones from Seagen.
