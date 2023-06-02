We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DocuSign (DOCU) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jun 8, after the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 12.3%.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $641.2 million, indicating 8.9% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have been driven by growth in subscription revenues, benefiting from strong growth in the customer base.
The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings is pegged at 53 cents, suggesting a 39.5% increase from the year-ago quarter. Better operating performance is likely to have positively impacted the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DocuSign this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
DocuSign has an Earnings ESP of -7.55% and carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.
OMC’s earnings of $1.56 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13% and our estimate by 11.4%. EPS increased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and our estimate by 1.4%. The top line increased 1% year over year.
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) also reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.
EFX’s adjusted earnings came in at $1.43, beating the consensus mark by 4.4% but declining 35.6% from the year-ago figure. Total revenues of $1.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% but decreased 4.5% year over year.
ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.
MAN’s adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% but matched our estimate. Revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.3% and our estimate by a slight margin. The top line decreased 7.6% year over year.
