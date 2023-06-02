We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST - Free Report) closed at $21.65, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.41%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.32% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, down 17.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $296.36 million, up 0.7% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion, which would represent changes of +54.27% and +12.42%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.67% higher. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.5.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.