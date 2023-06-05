We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FirstEnergy (FE) to Gain From Investments & Regulated Operation
FirstEnergy Corporation’s (FE - Free Report) growing regulated base and distribution and transmission lines are expected to boost its earnings. The company’s ongoing investment is also projected to increase grid reliability and enable efficient customer service. The Energizing the Future initiative will likely add to its overall operational strength.
However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has to face risks related to ongoing increases in interest rates and any delay in completing a capital project.
Tailwinds
The utility’s efforts to expand its regulated generation mix increased earnings predictability. In the last few years, FirstEnergy witnessed a successful broadening of regulated operations and a complete transition to a fully-regulated utility company.
FirstEnergy plans to invest nearly $11.4 billion in the 2023-2025 period to further strengthen its existing operations. The company expects to invest $5.9 billion in regulated distribution and $5.4 billion in regulated transmission during the same time frame. Strengthening of the transmission and renewable generation assets will allow FE to provide emission-free electricity to customers and transmit electricity even under adverse weather conditions.
Headwinds
The increase in interest rates will raise the entire project cost (compared with the previous projection), resulting in a decline in profitability. Any delay in the timely completion of the capital projects is a headwind.
