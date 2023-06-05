We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Banco Bilbao (BBVA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Banco Bilbao is one of 871 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco Bilbao is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBVA's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, BBVA has moved about 16.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 1.5%. This means that Banco Bilbao is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Banco Santander (SAN - Free Report) . The stock is up 15.9% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Banco Santander's current year EPS has increased 7.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Banco Bilbao belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 68 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6% so far this year, so BBVA is performing better in this area. Banco Santander is also part of the same industry.
Banco Bilbao and Banco Santander could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.