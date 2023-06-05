We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is General Mills (GIS) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is General Mills (GIS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
General Mills is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. General Mills is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIS' full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that GIS has returned about 0.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 0.7%. This means that General Mills is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Lamb Weston (LW - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.8%.
Over the past three months, Lamb Weston's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, General Mills belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 49 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.3% this year, meaning that GIS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Lamb Weston is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to General Mills and Lamb Weston as they could maintain their solid performance.