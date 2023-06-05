Here's Why Investors Should Hold Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ( MMC Quick Quote MMC - Free Report) is well-poised for growth on the back of robust segmental contributions, solid renewal rates, frequent acquisitions and adequate cash reserves. Zacks Rank & Price Rally
Marsh & McLennan currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The stock has gained 6.6% year to date compared with the
industry's 3.9% growth. The Zacks Finance sector and the S&P 500 composite have risen 0.8% and 12.7%, respectively, in the said time frame.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marsh & McLennan’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $7.60 per share, indicating a 11% increase from the year-ago reported figure. The same for revenues stands at $22.1 billion, implying 6.7% growth from the prior-year number.
The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $8.24 per share, suggesting 8.5% growth from the year-ago estimate. The same for revenues stands at $23.3 billion, which indicates a rise of 5.3% from the prior-year estimate. Northbound Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has been revised upward 0.5% in the past 30 days.
Robust Earnings Surprise History
MMC boasts an impressive surprise history. Its earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.90%.
Solid Return on Equity
The return on equity for Marsh & McLennan currently stands at 33.3%, which is higher than the industry’s average of 32%. The figure substantiates the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.
Business Tailwinds
The top line of Marsh & McLennan is aided by strong performances of the Risk and Insurance Services and, Consulting segments. Its revenues have consistently grown since 2010 except for in 2015. Management expects to generate mid-single-digit or higher underlying revenue growth in 2023.
Higher renewal rates and growth exposure coupled with increased insurance and reinsurance rates drive the Risk and Insurance Services segment, while the Consulting unit benefits on the back of higher underlying growth in career and health.
Marsh & McLennan follows an active inorganic growth strategy throughout the year. MMC makes frequent acquisitions within its different operating units that enable it to foray into new regions, explore deep within the existing ones, delve into new businesses and specialize within its existing businesses. After expending $572 million on acquisitions in 2022, MMC remains quite active on the buyout front so far this year.
Some of the recent buyouts conducted by the different operating units of Marsh & McLennan remain that of SOLV Risk Solutions and Re Solutions.
To pursue such uninterrupted growth-related initiatives, a solid financial position is a dire need. Marsh & McLennan comprises sound cash reserves. A commendable financial stand also provides the ground for MMC to pursue a disciplined capital management strategy through share buybacks and dividend payments. MMC has been hiking dividends for 13 straight years. Its dividend yield of 1.3% remains higher than the industry average of 1.1%.
