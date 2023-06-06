We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should You Retain Kimco (KIM) Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
Kimco Realty (KIM - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of premium retail properties in key metro markets. Its focus on grocery-anchored properties, mixed-use assets and a strong balance sheet position bodes well for growth. However, a rise in e-commerce adoption and a high interest rate environment are headwinds.
Kimco’s properties are located in the drivable first-ring suburbs of its major metropolitan Sunbelt and coastal markets, which offer several growth levers like high employment and strong spending power. Particularly, 86% of the annual base rent comes from its top major metro markets.
During the uncertain times, the grocery component saved the grace of the retail REITs and 81% of Kimco’s annual base rent came from grocery-anchored in the first quarter of 2023. KIM targets to achieve 85% of its annual base rent from this segment by 2025.
Apart from having a focus on grocery and home-improvement tenants, the company emphasizes mixed-use assets clustered in strong economic metropolitan statistical areas. The mixed-use assets category is benefiting from the recovery in both the apartment and retail sectors. Particularly, the company is targeting an increase in net asset value through a selected collection of mixed-use projects, redevelopments and active investment management.
Additionally, Kimco maintains a robust balance sheet position and has ample financial flexibility. It exited the first quarter of 2023 with more than $2.3 billion of immediate liquidity.
However, the market is witnessing a shift in retail shopping from brick-and-mortar stores to Internet sales. Particularly, the efforts of online retailers in recent years to go deeper into the grocery business have emerged as a concern for Kimco.
Further, the high interest rate environment is a concern for Kimco. Elevated rates imply high borrowing costs for the company, which would affect its ability to purchase or develop real estate. Our estimate for 2023 interest expense indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. Moreover, the dividend payout might become less attractive than the yields on fixed income and money market accounts due to high interest rates.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 8.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 4.3%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.