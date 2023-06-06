Back to top

Should You Retain Kimco (KIM) Stock in Your Portfolio Now?

Kimco Realty (KIM - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of premium retail properties in key metro markets. Its focus on grocery-anchored properties, mixed-use assets and a strong balance sheet position bodes well for growth. However, a rise in e-commerce adoption and a high interest rate environment are headwinds.

Kimco’s properties are located in the drivable first-ring suburbs of its major metropolitan Sunbelt and coastal markets, which offer several growth levers like high employment and strong spending power. Particularly, 86% of the annual base rent comes from its top major metro markets.

During the uncertain times, the grocery component saved the grace of the retail REITs and 81% of Kimco’s annual base rent came from grocery-anchored in the first quarter of 2023. KIM targets to achieve 85% of its annual base rent from this segment by 2025.

Apart from having a focus on grocery and home-improvement tenants, the company emphasizes mixed-use assets clustered in strong economic metropolitan statistical areas. The mixed-use assets category is benefiting from the recovery in both the apartment and retail sectors. Particularly, the company is targeting an increase in net asset value through a selected collection of mixed-use projects, redevelopments and active investment management.

Additionally, Kimco maintains a robust balance sheet position and has ample financial flexibility. It exited the first quarter of 2023 with more than $2.3 billion of immediate liquidity.

However, the market is witnessing a shift in retail shopping from brick-and-mortar stores to Internet sales. Particularly, the efforts of online retailers in recent years to go deeper into the grocery business have emerged as a concern for Kimco.

Further, the high interest rate environment is a concern for Kimco. Elevated rates imply high borrowing costs for the company, which would affect its ability to purchase or develop real estate. Our estimate for 2023 interest expense indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.5%.  Moreover, the dividend payout might become less attractive than the yields on fixed income and money market accounts due to high interest rates.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 8.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 4.3%.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.


