Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed at $454.69, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.
Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 0.23% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.34% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.41, up 222.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.78 billion, up 2.15% from the year-ago period.
LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $27.09 per share and revenue of $65.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.51% and -0.34%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lockheed Martin is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lockheed Martin has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.78 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.87.
We can also see that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.