NextEra Energy (NEE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) closed at $73.59, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 2.2% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Utilities sector's loss of 3.68% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NextEra Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, down 3.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.59 billion, up 27.21% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $26.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.24% and +26.37%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. NextEra Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, NextEra Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.57, so we one might conclude that NextEra Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that NEE has a PEG ratio of 2.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NEE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.78 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.