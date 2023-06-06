We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Constellation Brands (STZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Constellation Brands (STZ - Free Report) closed at $244.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.
Heading into today, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had gained 9.84% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Constellation Brands as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be June 30, 2023. On that day, Constellation Brands is projected to report earnings of $2.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.47 billion, up 4.51% from the prior-year quarter.
STZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.64 per share and revenue of $10.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.3% and +5.94%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher within the past month. Constellation Brands currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Constellation Brands currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.08. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.91.
We can also see that STZ currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. STZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.
The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.