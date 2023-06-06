We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
KeyCorp (KEY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, KeyCorp (KEY - Free Report) closed at $10.13, marking a -1.46% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.
KeyCorp will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, down 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.7 billion, down 4.54% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $6.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -18.75% and -4.44%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KeyCorp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.09% lower within the past month. KeyCorp is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note KeyCorp's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.64.
Meanwhile, KEY's PEG ratio is currently 1.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.