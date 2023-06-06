We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teladoc (TDOC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed at $24.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 6.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.
Teladoc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Teladoc is projected to report earnings of -$0.44 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $649.14 million, up 9.58% from the year-ago period.
TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.38 per share and revenue of $2.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +98.37% and +8.95%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.37% higher. Teladoc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.