Wabash National (WNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) closed at $25.19, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of truck trailers had gained 6.4% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 15.82% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Wabash National as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Wabash National to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 186.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $751 million, up 16.84% from the prior-year quarter.
WNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $2.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +90.67% and +12.02%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wabash National should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Wabash National is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Wabash National's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.78, which means Wabash National is trading at a discount to the group.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.