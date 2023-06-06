Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Banc of California, Inc. (BANC - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Banc of California. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.9% downward over the last 60 days.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) is a midstream energy company midstream energy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) is an omni-channel retail major. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 60 days.

