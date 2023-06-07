We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Bellerophon Therapeutics is one of 1144 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bellerophon Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLPH's full-year earnings has moved 30.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, BLPH has moved about 4.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -2.6%. This means that Bellerophon Therapeutics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) . The stock has returned 20.3% year-to-date.
For ANI Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Bellerophon Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 552 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.8% so far this year, so BLPH is performing better in this area. ANI Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bellerophon Therapeutics and ANI Pharmaceuticals as they could maintain their solid performance.