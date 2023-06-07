We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE) This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ADS-TEC Energy PLC (ADSE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
ADS-TEC Energy PLC is one of 334 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ADS-TEC Energy PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADSE's full-year earnings has moved 10.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, ADSE has moved about 93% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 6.5% on average. This means that ADS-TEC Energy PLC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Crawford & Company B (CRD.B - Free Report) . The stock has returned 67.6% year-to-date.
In Crawford & Company B's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 21.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, ADS-TEC Energy PLC is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 193 individual companies and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14% so far this year, so ADSE is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Crawford & Company B belongs to the Business - Services industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #57. The industry has moved +12.9% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to ADS-TEC Energy PLC and Crawford & Company B as they could maintain their solid performance.