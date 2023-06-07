See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are Investors Undervaluing Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY - Free Report) . BMWYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.07, while its industry has an average P/E of 7.86. BMWYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.63 and as low as 4.12, with a median of 5.28, all within the past year.
We should also highlight that BMWYY has a P/B ratio of 0.63. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.63. Within the past 52 weeks, BMWYY's P/B has been as high as 0.64 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 0.61.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BMWYY feels like a great value stock at the moment.