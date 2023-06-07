We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Barnes (B) to Acquire MB Aerospace, Boost OEM Offerings
Barnes Group (B - Free Report) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MB Aerospace, a provider of precision aero-engine component manufacturing and repair services. The deal has an enterprise value of approximately $740 million.
The acquisition, which is the largest in Barnes’ history, is expected to expand its aerospace business’ global original equipment manufacturing (OEM) offering and aftermarket repair capabilities. MB Aerospace’s complementary program focus, global operations, technical capabilities and product offerings are expected to boost Barnes’ productivity.
With this acquisition and its multi-phase transformation initiative, Barnes expects to deliver enhanced shareholder value. The addition of MB Aerospace will strengthen B’s ability to support customer needs throughout the product lifecycle, beginning from new product development and manufacturing to OEM-approved repair solutions for critical structural and rotating aero-engine components.
The buyout will enhance Barnes’ ability to deliver value-add solutions across the aero-engine value chain, broaden customer relationships and expand exposure to the defense industry. Subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, the acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Following closing, MB Aerospace will be part of Barnes’ Aerospace segment.
Upon closing, B expects net debt to consolidated EBITDA to be between 3.7x and 3.9x. The company plans to reduce the same to below 3.0x within 12 months and 2.5x within 24 months following closing. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to revenues, adjusted operating margin and adjusted earnings in 2024.
