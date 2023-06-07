We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ally Financial (ALLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) closed at $28.18, marking a +1.95% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.73%.
Coming into today, shares of the auto finance company and bank had gained 10.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.56%.
Ally Financial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Ally Financial is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 49.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.09 billion, up 0.52% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $8.4 billion, which would represent changes of -42.08% and -0.38%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ally Financial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ally Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Ally Financial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.39, which means Ally Financial is trading at a discount to the group.
The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ALLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.