Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Dave & Buster's (PLAY - Free Report) reported $597.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 32.4%. EPS of $1.45 for the same period compares to $1.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $597.19 million, representing a surprise of +0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dave & Buster's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Stores Count - End of Period: 208 compared to the 190.33 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Comparable Store Sales - Total: -4.1% versus 0.58% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Food and beverage revenues: $204.20 million versus $195.70 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.4% change.
Shares of Dave & Buster's have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

