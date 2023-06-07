See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Honeywell's (HON) A-VDGS Technology to Improve NAP's Safety
Honeywell International (HON - Free Report) is set to provide its Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS) to improve the safety and operations of Napoli International Airport ("NAP") in Italy.
HON’s A-VDGS will be deployed at NAP’s gates to allow for safe parking of aircraft after landing. This would improve turnaround management performance. A-VDGS’ docking technology will increase NAP’s operational efficiency and enhance the customer experience and overall airport safety.
Honeywell will deploy the A-VDGS units at four contact parking stands. A-VDGS will be integrated to maximize NAP’s gate usage and airport operations by capturing real-time aircraft gate arrival and departure timings. It will also boost the capability of the airport’s existing passenger terminal resources.
Honeywell’s A-VDGS uses advanced safety algorithms that can detect moving or stationary objects up to 100 meters. This can help pilots detect obstacles that could pose risks to an aircraft, thus allowing for efficient docking.
Alexander Cowen, Honeywell’s general manager, Global Airports, said that HON’s proprietary A-VDGS would help NAP increase its capability of safe gate operations, which would benefit both airlines and its passengers.
