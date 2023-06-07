We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1144 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMPH's full-year earnings has moved 20.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, AMPH has moved about 63.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 2.9%. This means that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.6%.
The consensus estimate for Arbutus Biopharma's current year EPS has increased 22.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.3% so far this year, so AMPH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Arbutus Biopharma belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 552-stock industry is currently ranked #98. The industry has moved -6.7% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Arbutus Biopharma as they could maintain their solid performance.