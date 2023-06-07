Back to top

Is AMERISAFE (AMSF) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Amerisafe (AMSF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amerisafe is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 871 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amerisafe is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMSF's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AMSF has moved about 2.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 2.2%. This means that Amerisafe is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.7%.

The consensus estimate for Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amerisafe belongs to the Insurance - Accident and Health industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.3% so far this year, so AMSF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. This 101-stock industry is currently ranked #173. The industry has moved -0.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amerisafe and Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.


