We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Armour Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $5.10, moving +0.79% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.19%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.78%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Armour Residential REIT as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Armour Residential REIT is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.34%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $66.6 million, up 90.01% from the year-ago period.
ARR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $224.29 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.31% and +108.37%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Armour Residential REIT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Armour Residential REIT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.35.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ARR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.