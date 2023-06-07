We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $32.50, moving +1.72% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.03% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, VICI Properties Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $875.04 million, up 32.06% from the prior-year quarter.
VICI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $3.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.92% and +36.2%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% higher within the past month. VICI Properties Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VICI Properties Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.79 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.91, which means VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that VICI has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.