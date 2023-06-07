We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stag Industrial (STAG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Stag Industrial (STAG - Free Report) closed at $36.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.94% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had gained 3.29% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.65% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.
Stag Industrial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $171.71 million, up 6.32% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $697.42 million, which would represent changes of +1.81% and +6.1%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% higher. Stag Industrial currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Stag Industrial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.91.
Meanwhile, STAG's PEG ratio is currently 7.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.