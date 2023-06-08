Is ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (
NOBL Quick Quote NOBL - Free Report) debuted on 10/09/2013, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.
The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $11.23 billion, this makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. NOBL is managed by Proshares. Before fees and expenses, NOBL seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 DividendAristocrats Index.
The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index targets companies that are currently members of the S&P 500, have increased dividend payments each year for at least 25 years & meet certain market capitalization & liquidity requirements.
Cost & Other Expenses
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.
With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.35%.
NOBL's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 1.91%.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF return is roughly 2.20% so far, and is up about 1.10% over the last 12 months (as of 06/08/2023). NOBL has traded between $79.96 and $95.15 in this past 52-week period.
The fund has a beta of 0.89 and standard deviation of 16.86% for the trailing three-year period, which makes NOBL a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 67 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
IShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (
DGRO Quick Quote DGRO - Free Report) tracks Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF ( VIG Quick Quote VIG - Free Report) tracks NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index. IShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has $23.18 billion in assets, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has $66.79 billion. DGRO has an expense ratio of 0.08% and VIG charges 0.06%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.
Bottom Line
