Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBDQQ - Free Report) provides technology solutions for the banking and retail sectors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 110.2% downward over the last 60 days.

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM - Free Report) provides digital platform engineering and software development services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO - Free Report) produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Published in

business-services