Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Cambiar SMID Fund Investor (CAMMX - Free Report) . CAMMX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.92%, management fee of 0.8%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.87%.

Fidelity Advisor Capital Development I (FDEIX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. FDEIX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 10.61%, expense ratio of 0.72% and management fee of 0.53%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Ivy Large Cap Growth Y (WLGYX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1%. Management fee: 0.6%. Five year annual return: 13.99%. WLGYX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


