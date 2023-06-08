See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Deutsche Science and Technology A (KTCAX - Free Report) has a 0.89% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. KTCAX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 12.58% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R4 (MIGKX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.46%. Management fee: 0.33%. MIGKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.88% over the last five years.
State Street Institutional US Equity Services (SUSSX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.63%. Management fee: 0.37%. Five year annual return: 11.76%. SUSSX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.