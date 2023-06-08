We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why You Should Retain Alaska Air (ALK) Stock Now
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) is benefiting from buoyant air-travel demand and shareholder-friendly measures. However, low liquidity is a concern.
Factors Favoring ALK
Improvement in air-travel demand bodes well for the carrier. On the back of upbeat air-travel demand and favorable pricing, Alaska Air's top line increased 31% year over year in the March quarter. It expects to boost its fleet and workforce in 2023 to meet the anticipated high demand.
ALK anticipates second-quarter 2023 total revenues to increase 2.5-5.5% from the second-quarter 2022 actuals. To match the upbeat demand, capacity in the June quarter is expected to expand in the 6-9% range.
On a shareholder-friendly note, management resumed share buybacks this year. The restrictions, under the CARES Act, prohibited airlines from paying dividends or buying back shares till Sep 30, 2022. The buybacks are being made under the $1 billion repurchase plan cleared by the board of directors in August 2015. In first-quarter 2023, ALK purchased 413,554 shares for $18 million. The company expects share repurchases of at least $100 million in 2023.
Key Risks
Alaska Air's declining current ratio (a measure of liquidity) is concerning. The carrier exited fourth-quarter 2022 with a current ratio of 0.64, indicating a sequential decline of 4%. Moreover, the current reading has declined 26.4% from the level reported at the end of March-quarter 2022.
Reduction in this key ratio generally implies that the company's ability to generate cash is on a decline. Moreover, a current ratio of less than 1 implies that the company doesn't have enough liquid assets to cover its short-term liabilities.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, ALK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
