Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Angi (ANGI) This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Angi (ANGI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Angi is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 640 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Angi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANGI's full-year earnings has moved 42.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ANGI has gained about 40% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 31.1%. This means that Angi is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, MicroStrategy (MSTR - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 105.4%.
For MicroStrategy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1323.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Angi belongs to the Internet - Content industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.1% this year, meaning that ANGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, MicroStrategy falls under the Computer - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #111. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +32.5%.
Angi and MicroStrategy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.