We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Aaron's (AAN) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Aaron's Company, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 276 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aaron's Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAN's full-year earnings has moved 34.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, AAN has gained about 22.4% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 9.5%. This means that Aaron's Company, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (BMRRY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34%.
For B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Aaron's Company, Inc. belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.4% this year, meaning that AAN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR falls under the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #204. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.1%.
Aaron's Company, Inc. and B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.