Are Investors Undervaluing Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AMR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.31. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.17. Over the last 12 months, AMR's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.84 and as low as 1.75, with a median of 3.79.
Another notable valuation metric for AMR is its P/B ratio of 1.44. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.52. Within the past 52 weeks, AMR's P/B has been as high as 3.61 and as low as 1.31, with a median of 1.88.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Alpha Metallurgical Resources's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AMR is an impressive value stock right now.