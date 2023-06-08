Bruker (BRKR) Launches timsTOF Ultra Mass Spec and VistaScan

Bruker Corporation ( BRKR Quick Quote BRKR - Free Report) recently announced transformative sensitivity on the 4D-Proteomics timsTOF platform with the launch of the timsTOF Ultra mass spectrometer at the 71st ASMS meeting. The company has also introduced VistaScan software for enhanced dia-PASEF 4D-Proteomics.
The new timsTOF Ultra mass spectrometer incorporates a new Captive Spray Ionization (CSI) Ultra ion source with a larger capillary and optimized vortex gas flow, a novel 4th-generation TIMS (trapped ion mobility separation) XR cell and a 14bit digitizer.
This latest development broadens BSI (Bruker Scientific Instruments) Life Science segment’s product line.
More About the Recent Launches
The timsTOF Ultra can identify over 55000 peptides that map into 5000 protein groups at the single-cell level of 0.125 ng protein loading at 1% FDR and more than 4800 protein groups quantified at CVs of <20%. This breakthrough sensitivity and quantitation performance below the 1 ng protein load level sets a new benchmark.
Unparalleled sensitivity, combined with the proven robustness of the timsTOF platform and PASEF duty cycle, now up to 300 Hz for MS/MS, further offers significant performance improvements for ultra-low sample amounts. This includes unbiased single-cell proteomics and single-cell lipidomics, unbiased spatial proteomics, immunopeptidomics, phosphoproteomics, PTM analysis and protein-protein interaction (PPI) studies.
In addition, Bruker introduced VistaScan software for synchronizing the TIMS ramp with the quadrupole scan, to further benefit from ion mobility information at scale. This sophisticated dynamic linked-ramp supports the novel midia-PASEF mode, introduced by Dr. Stefan Tenzer. Bruker has exclusively licensed midia-PASEF from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz and plans to release midia-PASEF as a product in 2023.
The timsTOF Ultra is equipped with the required VistaScan acquisition capabilities. In addition, the timsTOF Ultra features a further improved dda-PASEF acquisition mode, increasing the speed to 300 Hz for up to 18,000 collision cross-section (CCS)-enabled MS/MS spectra per minute to enable in-depth 4D-Proteomics and 4D-Lipidomics / 4D-Metabolomics with very short LC gradients of just minutes.
Industry Prospects Per a Research report, the global proteomics market was valued at $22.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.5% up to 2030. Recent Developments
Earlier this month, Bruker introduced the EVOQ DART-TQ+ mass spectrometer, the Impact II VIP ESI-TOF (time of flight) system and TargetScreener 4D software for applied markets at the 71st ASMS meeting.
Earlier in May 2023, Bruker announced the completion of the acquisition of ZONTAL Inc.This buyout strengthens Bruker BioSpin’s Integrated Data Solutions software division, which includes Mestrelab Research, Arxspan and Optimal.
Price Performance
In the past six months, shares of BRKR have increased 17.1% against the
industry’s decline of 9.8%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Bruker currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are
Penumbra ( PEN Quick Quote PEN - Free Report) , Lantheus ( LNTH Quick Quote LNTH - Free Report) and Neuronetics ( STIM Quick Quote STIM - Free Report) . While Penumbra and Lantheus sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Neuronetics carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Penumbra’s stock has risen 133.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Penumbra’s earnings per share (EPS) has increased from $1.55 to $1.56 for 2023 and remained constant at $2.56 for 2024 in the past 30 days.
PEN’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 109.42%. In the last reported quarter, the company registered an earnings surprise of 109.09%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lantheus’ 2023 EPS has remained constant at $5.60 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have improved 29.3% in the past year against the industry’s 28.5% decline.
LNTH’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.77%. In the last reported quarter, the company recorded an earnings surprise of 13.95%.
Estimates for Neuronetics’ loss per share have narrowed from $1.32 to $1.29 for 2023 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have declined 32.3% in the past year against the industry’s 5.4% growth.
STIM’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.61%. In the last reported quarter, Neuronetics delivered an earnings surprise of 2.56%.
