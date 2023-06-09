We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tenaris S.A. (TS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Tenaris S.A. (TS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.78, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.66%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 4.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.44%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tenaris S.A. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.64, up 51.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.78 billion, up 35.04% from the prior-year quarter.
TS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.17 per share and revenue of $14.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.49% and +27.16%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tenaris S.A.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tenaris S.A. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Tenaris S.A.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.22, which means Tenaris S.A. is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that TS has a PEG ratio of 2.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Steel - Pipe and Tube stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Steel - Pipe and Tube industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.